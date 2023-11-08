UK Property Developer Knight Dragon Targets GCC Investors With High-Yielding London Properties

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

New phase of spacious park side apartments for sale at Greenwich Peninsula follow a sell-out launch in September 2022, with anticipated gross rental yields of up to 6% and historic rental growth of 36% shown over the past 5 years.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Renowned UK developer Knight Dragon, responsible for the iconic London destination Greenwich Peninsula, have just unveiled brand new apartments for sale at Parkview, the penultimate building in the Peninsula Gardens neighbourhood, comprising studios, one- and two-bedroom units, with prices starting from £417,500. With a unique position on the development between Central Park and the River Thames, homes have enviable views across the park, and towards Canary Wharf.

An investment opportunity in a fast-growing part of London:

Offering anticipated gross rental yields of up to 6%, alongside historic 36% rental price growth and 14%1 sales price growth since 2018, Parkview offers a time-limited opportunity to own an apartment in an exclusive corner of Greenwich Peninsula and invest in one of London's best-selling schemes, in a city where the rental market is significantly undersupplied.

Greenwich Peninsula offers an unrivalled opportunity be at the forefront of a pioneering regeneration scheme that is shaping a brand-new piece of London. In the Middle East Greenwich Peninsula has seen strong interest from investors based in Egypt and across the GCC with 17% of total sales at Peninsula Gardens, who are drawn to the high-quality product, a buzzing neighbourhood with a creative edge and prime London location.

William Langton, Associate Director, Savills Middle East, who is bringing the product to the region, comments,“There has always been an interest for London from the Middle Eastern region and our clients are constantly on the lookout for the new areas in which to live and invest.

“Greenwich Peninsula is an exciting new destination, with an abundance of retail, restaurants and commercial space, in addition to exceptional connectivity to known Middle East hotspots such as Bond Street and Westminster. Parkview has stunning views over the London city skyline as well as the internal linear park providing that highly desired green space.

“With these factors, and with the development at the early stages of release, there is an excellent opportunity for investors to benefit from entry level price point and therefore for capital appreciation benefits to be realised over the long term.”

1 Taken from a sample of Greenwich Peninsula historic re-sales data using a compounded average growth rate of 2.8% per annum.

Greenwich Peninsula is in a high value area with homes still representing value for money compared to other areas such as Canary Wharf and Greenwich Old Town, without compromising on connectivity and open space. Greenwich Peninsula has seen rental growth increase by 36% since 20182, significantly outperforming wider London.

Peninsula Gardens at Greenwich Peninsula is in strong demand globally, following the launch of The Beacon building in September 2022, with 94% of the apartments being reserved in the first two weeks.

Enveloped by nature, Parkview's studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments are situated at the heart of Peninsula Gardens – where homes have previously sold out in record time. Where land meets water, Parkview offers incredible, non-obstructed park side views as well as being just one minute to the River Thames. Residents can enjoy direct access onto the acres of green space of Central Park, as well as the signature podium garden that makes Peninsula Gardens so special.

Surrounded on three sides by 1.6 miles of the famous River Thames, Greenwich Peninsula brings the buzz of the city to a stunning waterside setting. It is also the home of London's Design District, voted one of TIME's World's Greatest Places. With 14 multi-use workspace buildings supporting 1,800 creatives, Greenwich Peninsula has a thriving creative and cultural scene that sets it apart and supports long-term residential growth. Proximity to creative workspaces, such as those in the Design District, has been proven to add as much as 6% per year to the value of nearby homes.3

Art, culture, and creativity are woven through the DNA of Greenwich Peninsula and having London's O2 – the world's most popular music, sport, comedy, and entertainment venue – on the doorstep only adds to that experience. Home to London's NOW Gallery as well as London's first elevated garden walkway, Greenwich Peninsula is home to the largest freely accessible public collection of artist Damien Hirst's work in the world and one of the largest free-to-view collections of permanent public art in London.

With over four million visitors a year, Greenwich Peninsula is known for its thriving events calendar. Its year-round programme of culture and creativity allows Londoners to soak up a series of events and pop-ups on the banks of the River Thames.

Parkside apartments designed with today's buyers in mind:

Whether that's desk space in your home or in dedicated onsite co-working spaces or fitness and concierge facilities, homes have been purpose-built with city living in mind.

Designed to be spacious and airy, homes at Parkview are filled with natural light and fine attention to detail has been taken with sophisticated finishing touches to elevate the living spaces.

2 Taken from Greenwich Peninsula Lettings Data:

3 Dataloft March 2022 review of 'Creative Places Create Value', Creative Land Trust et al, 2021.

The cabinetry, worktops, and natural colour scheme, reinforce the freshness and lightness of the space, while quality materials add a layer of refined elegance. The expansive rooms of every apartment make the most of the panoramic views beyond their walls.

Residents also have access to Aperture; a“village hall” in the centre of the Lower Riverside district containing all the resident amenities for the phase including a residents-only gym, business rooms, 24/7 concierge, nursery and restaurant. All amenities are resident only, whilst the nursey and restaurant are open to all.

All apartments come with an optional smart technology upgrade with Avande Select, a trusted partner to Knight Dragon that offers enhanced security, immersive home cinema, intelligent lighting and heating to reduce your energy bills, and much more through their portal.

Excellent transport links in one of the best-connected areas in London:

Parkview at Peninsula Gardens is one of the best-connected places in London. 10 minutes from the City of London, with London's financial hub of Canary Wharf a mere two minutes on the underground, eight minutes to London Bridge and just 17 minutes to Bond Street, meaning residents are connected to the best the city has to offer. Parkview is also ideally situated for those seeking education opportunities, with 10 world-class universities and 430 schools within 35 minutes.

London's ongoing appeal as a global city – bursting with theatres, restaurants, and world-class education and job prospects – means it will continue to be a magnet for investment. There is an undersupply of good quality rental stock in London, particularly in places with strong transport connectivity, including London City Airport.

Leading the 30-year transformation of Greenwich Peninsula is global property developer, Knight Dragon. Specialising in entrepreneurial urban regeneration, it is the singular driving force behind one of the largest regeneration projects in London. Knight Dragon delivers property development across four continents, with over 20 years of internationally renowned experience and 1million sq. ft already delivered across Greenwich Peninsula. With over 2,000 new homes now complete, it is already a thriving community of over 5,500 residents and has over four million visitors a year (Source: TFL stats, 2022).

Finn Nixon, Sales Director for Greenwich Peninsula at Knight Dragon said:“We are delighted to launch Parkview at Peninsula Gardens. Whether buying as a UK base, for children studying in London or as an additional income stream, Parkview is a valuable long-term investment opportunity. Homes at Peninsula Gardens are highly sought after, with its success being testament to Greenwich Peninsula's long-term capital growth prospects and proven rental track record.

“It is one of the strongest investment opportunities in London, with soaring demand for sale and rental properties given its fantastic riverside location, excellent transport links across London, as well as its.

cultural cachet and thriving arts scene. Greenwich Peninsula is part of an exciting, rapidly expanding scene in London and one that investors shouldn't miss out on.”

About Parkview at Peninsula Gardens:

Peninsula Gardens stands tall at the heart of a modern community. Opening its doors onto Central Park, the four brickwork and precast buildings balance character and craftsmanship with a minimalist sensibility, both inside and out. Parkview offers a time-limited opportunity to own an apartment in an exclusive corner of Greenwich Peninsula. Enveloped by nature, these studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are situated at the heart of Peninsula Gardens.

Designed to be spacious and airy, homes at Parkview are filled with natural light and fine attention to detail. Individual apartments are deliberately designed to be a canvas onto which residents can make their own mark. From the sophisticated finishing touches to the elegant flourishes, rooms are designed for comfort and indulgence with expansive rooms that make the most of the panoramic views beyond their four walls. Light, characterful and uncomplicated, they borrow from the natural palette of the Peninsula to breathe life into the space - and put residents at ease the moment they walk in. Dark green wardrobes provide a sophisticated finish to bedrooms bathed in natural light. The connecting ensuites and bathrooms throughout each apartment are a combination of refreshing white finishes and mirrored cabinets.

Inspired by the natural heritage of the Peninsula, the landscape surrounding Peninsula Gardens purposefully imitates the sinuous shapes and gentle forms of the marshlands. It encourages people to move slowly through the space, taking the time to connect with everything around them. At the centre of Peninsula Gardens is a raised podium garden - a central spot from which residents can gather, pause and unwind. Surrounded by evergreen trees and seasonal flowers, the space is designed to constantly evolve throughout the year, creating a new perspective month by month. It's also purposefully built to encourage birds, butterflies, and wildlife to nest and, importantly, opportunities for children to play safely and space for their imaginations to flourish.

About Greenwich Peninsula:

Greenwich Peninsula is fast becoming the capital's most boldly modern landscape, with 17,487 new homes, 12,000 new jobs and 48 acres of open public space once complete. With over 2,000 homes already delivered, alongside beautifully designed public spaces, and the Design District, Greenwich Peninsula is already a thriving community of over 5,500 residents and welcomes over four million visitors a year.

Here a community of thousands of pioneers live in new riverside homes, work in a cutting-edge Design District and enjoy the Tide, London's first elevated garden walkway and public art trail that celebrates art, design and wellbeing – all wrapped by the River Thames. This is new London: a destination for modern urban living.

About Knight Dragon:

Knight Dragon is an entrepreneurial urban regenerator and property developer. They create places, build properties and invest in related projects that bring new ideas and set new standards for urban living. The team uses creativity and collaboration to innovate. Backed by Dr. Henry Cheng, Chairman of New World Development Company Ltd and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, and led by entrepreneur Sammy Lee, Knight Dragon has a solid foundation and a global outlook. Their flagship project is Greenwich Peninsula in London where the team is delivering a new district that encapsulates Knight Dragon's approach and expertise in creative placemaking.

Knight Dragon provides end-to-end management of the site from design and build through to sales, lettings and management. Knight Dragon has confidently sold at pace, using its international real estate expertise to understand and access a range of markets – proving the success of forwarding- funding and building quality product and amenities off-plan. There will be three new schools, plus a new university, Ravensbourne, which is already in place. There will be modern healthcare and GP facilities, plus a host of leisure amenities, children's play spaces, and a network of walking and cycling routes.