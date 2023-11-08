Suspected beverage-related illnesses unfold in Croatia

(MENAFN) Croatian authorities have issued a recommendation for the public to exclusively consume tap water as they delve into a series of reports involving individuals falling ill and suffering injuries following the consumption of bottled beverages. Health Minister Vili Beros revealed that several individuals sought medical attention due to "injuries inflicted by suspected chemical elements." Fortunately, most of these cases have exhibited mild symptoms and are expected to be discharged home.



In response to these concerning developments, health authorities have taken decisive action, instructing the removal of the "suspected" products from retail outlets, restaurants, and other venues. While the specific products in question were not disclosed, images circulating on social media have indicated that Coca-Cola brands may be among those withdrawn from circulation.



Health Minister Beros emphasized the need for caution in light of these occurrences, stating, "There is no need for panic but there is for caution." He further revealed that preliminary investigations have directly linked two cases to the consumption of certain beverages, while efforts continue to establish connections in the remaining incidents.



Coca-Cola in Croatia has expressed its full cooperation in the matter, stating that their internal investigation found no discrepancies in their production processes. Additionally, the company has submitted samples for further analysis to address any potential concerns.



Law enforcement and the state prosecutor's office have initiated investigations into these cases, with health authorities urging the public to opt for tap water, which is considered safe, as a precautionary measure. The origin of these alleged poisonings came to light after an individual was hospitalized in Rijeka, in the northern Adriatic region, following the consumption of fizzy bottled water in a local cafe. Subsequently, a university student in Zagreb reported being unwell after consuming Coca-Cola, marking two incidents directly linked to products associated with the Coca-Cola company. The investigations into these cases are ongoing as authorities work diligently to ensure public safety and well-being.

