Almosafer And Trip Group Expands Collaboration To Transform Travel Experiences In Saudi Arabia

Collaboration to elevate Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map and deliver holistic experiences for travellers from around the world.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia's leading travel company (part of Seera Group), and Trip Group, a leading travel service provider, are expanding collaborations to pioneer unique holistic travel experiences for tourists and visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and make the destination more accessible to global markets.

The collaboration aims at enhancing inbound travel by promoting the Kingdom as a top-tier travel destination in the region. The collaboration will also fortify corporate travel across the Middle East and boost inbound tourism from Asian markets.

Leveraging the comprehensive range of travel services offered by Almosafer, together with the global reach and cutting-edge technology and data aggregation abilities of Trip Group, both industry giants will open exciting opportunities for travellers and strengthen the tourism landscape of Saudi Arabia. Building on Almosafer's regional expertise and deep understanding of the needs and preferences of visitors in the region and beyond, Trip Group will increase visibility of the immersive and enriching tourism experiences in Saudi Arabia across its data-led and technology-driven platforms.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said:“As Saudi Arabia's leading travel company, Almosafer remains committed to bring guests and visitors seamless travel experiences and support them in making informed decisions to easily access the Kingdom's unique attractions. In line with our digital first approach, we are excited to expand cooperation with Trip Group to further this goal and support the ambitious tourism mandate of Saudi Vision 2030. The partnership will give Saudi Arabia higher visibility in both regional and global markets and together, we aim to elevate Saudi Arabia as a captivating destination for all age groups and interests.”

Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President of International Markets at Trip Group, said:“We are excited to increase cooperation with Almosafer, to attract tourists to the beautiful destination of Saudi Arabia and transform the travel experience for global visitors. With our extensive brand portfolio and worldwide network, Trip Group is strategically positioned to enhance accessibility to the Kingdom and offer a seamless experience for inbound travellers. Trip Group is further an ideal partner for Almosafer Business in managing business and corporate travel across the Middle East, simplifying and streamlining corporate travel experiences.”

Together with Almosafer's Destination Management Company, Discover Saudi, Trip Group will further explore collaborative opportunities to drive inbound tourism from Asian markets and offer a range of services for travel into and around Saudi Arabia through its extensive booking channels. An array of travel activities and experiences that showcase the rich culture, heritage, and natural splendours of the Kingdom can be curated through the portal of Almosafer Activities to enhance travellers' journeys in the region.

About Almosafer:

Saudi Arabia's Leading Travel Company:

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group's 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia's vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:



Almosafer, the Middle East's leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom's leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions. Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About Trip Group:

Trip Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission“to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”.