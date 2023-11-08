Dubai Airports CEO To Give Keynote Speech At Dubai Airshow 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

We are pleased to inform you that Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, will be participating in the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2023 speaking panels.

Paul will be giving a keynote presentation tilted 'Future Technology and Sustainable Transport Hubs' on day two (Tuesday 14 November) of the Dubai Airshow at 10:45am on the Aerospace 2050 stage.

Within the realm of creating sustainable transport hubs and utilising innovative technologies, Paul will discuss the importance of collaboration with industry stakeholders and across governments, while showcasing Dubai Airports' initiatives that adopt technology to continuously enhance the guest experience. He will also address the challenges and opportunities related to environmental sustainability amid an urgent need to combat global climate change.

Taking place from 13-17 November 2023, the Dubai Airshow provides a platform for industry leaders to share their views on the future of aviation and space and address key topics driving the sectors forward.

We would be delighted for you to attend this keynote presentation to learn more. Please also let us know if you are interested in interviewing Paul during the show and we will be happy to facilitate this.



Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai's airports – DXB and DWC.

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB welcomed 66m guests in 2022 to retain its position as the world's number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth year running. High resolution images of DXB are available here: Media Library.