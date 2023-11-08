Russian Drone Attacks Police Car In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces dropped a grenade from a drone on an investigation team that was heading to detain collaborators in Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the operatives' quick reaction saved them.

Investigator Mykola Kharchenko said they had recognized the sound of the drone immediately. There were three people in the car - a police officer in the passenger seat and an operative behind the wheel. No one saw the drone, but the characteristic sound left no doubt that they were the target. According to the investigator, at first, they tried to drive faster, but they quickly realized that it would not be possible to do so.

"The driver was the first to find a way out. It was the operative who made the decision to jump out of the car in seconds. He immediately gave the order to jump out and at that moment, there was an explosion. We jumped out seconds before the drone dropped the grenade. It struck the back of the car, and the driver was the last to jump, actually at the moment of the hit," Kharchenko said.

The police officers suffered concussions as a result of the explosion.

Photo credit: Serhii Bolvinov, Facebook