American nurse shares experience in Gaza after evacuation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Emily Callahan, an American nurse who was recently evacuated from Gaza, shared her poignant encounters and underscored her profound attachment to the area and its residents, who are currently enduring Israeli airstrikes.



“My heart is in Gaza, it will stay in Gaza,” Callahan declared in an interview with Anderson Cooper on a US-based news agency. “The Palestinian people that I worked with both our national staff in the office as well as my staff at Indonesia Hospital were some of the most incredible people I've ever met in my life.”



Callahan, who had been working with Doctors Without Borders, remained in Gaza for 26 days following the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in early October. She was evacuated just last week.



She recounted an incident where an alert was issued, prompting health personnel to relocate to the southern Gaza Strip. During this time, she was in contact with nurses at the Indonesia Hospital via text messages.



“I said: ‘We lost the nurse weekend one.’”



"He was killed when the ambulance outside the hospital was blown up," Callahan added.



She described reaching out to her colleagues, inquiring if anyone was planning to head south. Their response was characterized by resolute determination: “This is our community. This is our family. These are our friends. If they're going to kill us, we're going to die saving as many people as we can.”

