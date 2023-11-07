(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) in Collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School.

A School Visit Programme to Foster Youth Connection with National Heritage and Wildlife.

Abu Dhabi: In line with the directives of our wise leadership to instill national values and traditions and enhance the youth's connection with their homeland and its national heritage, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) initiated a school visit programme on November 3rd. The program will extend over four months during the current academic year in collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School.

This year's school visit programme is designed to introduce students to various educational units within the IFHC's educational portal. These units assist students in understanding and enhancing their knowledge of topics related to their curriculum through entertaining heritage-based formats, including games and informative tales about popular traditions, the culture of falconry, hospitality, and local dialect conversational etiquette. Furthermore, students will learn various traditional skills related to desert life, such as how to create a haddereh, brew traditional Arabian coffee and correct traditional protocol and hospitality. The programme also includes field trips for students to acquaint them with desert plants and wildlife, giving them a close encounter with the Houbara bustard and the opportunity to learn about its significance as a species closely associated with the UAE's environment and cultural heritage. IFHC had previously launched its educational portal on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition last September. The portal features educational videos, each narrating an entertaining and informative story. Additionally, the portal includes educational games developed by IFHC.

On this occasion, His Excellency Abdulla Ghurair Al Qubaisi, the Director-General of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, praised the outstanding partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School and the Ministry of Education, Emirates Foundation for School Education, schools, universities, and educational institutions in the country. This partnership has enabled IFHC to enhance its contribution to supporting educational goals in the country and towards achieving IFHC's strategic goal of shaping the thinking of future leaders in preserving the environment and wildlife. Al Qubaisi expressed his delight with the positive interaction, active participation, and continuous support from the Ministry of Education, Emirates Foundation for School Education, school administrations, teachers, students, and pupils, underscoring the youth's willingness and readiness to take responsibility for preserving heritage and natural life forms in the future.

Mr Buti Matar Al Kyheli, the Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School, expressed his happiness at continuing the partnership programme with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation. This year, we have received a significant number of joint school visits at the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School contributing to strengthening the students' connection with the rich heritage of falconry and developing their natural readiness to understand the components of the natural environment, traditional heritage, and the requirements of maintaining ecological balance.

About the International Fund for Houbara Conservation:

The International Fund for Houbara Conservation is an extension of the initiative started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the Abu Dhabi Houbara Conservation Programme over four decades ago. This initiative aims to preserve houbara bustards, protect their natural habitats, and the species connected to them. It encompasses a comprehensive global strategy including scientific research, proposed protective measures, support for local communities, and the development of breeding and release programmes to enhance the wild populations of houbara.

The International Fund for Houbara Conservation was established in 2006 to carry forward the management and development of this programme on a global scale, while also enhancing its international partnerships throughout the range of houbara bustard distribution.

IFHC's list of international partners includes various countries across the houbara's distribution range in Asia and North Africa. This list comprises China, India, Jordan, Mongolia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and others. IFHC operates main centers for breeding, release, scientific research, and field studies in Abu Dhabi, Morocco, and Kazakhstan.

About Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School:

The first established Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School is located within the Telal Resort and hunting area, Remah. Visitors and students have access to 5000 acres of natural desert landscape and can visit the adjacent Zaman Lawal Heritage Village, which displays past Emirati life in the desert and near the sea.

The design of the school is inspired by the beautiful design of Qasr Al Ain, where His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was born and raised by the late founding father (may God bless his soul). The interior resembles the design of Qasr Al Ain, while the exterior imitates the outside walls and gates of Sheikh Mohamed childhood home. The school houses a library, a collection of old and rare falconry equipment and a gallery showing a unique collection of photographs of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan taking part in his favorite pastime.



