Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Phase 2 Study Results Published In Peer-Reviewed Journal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, is reporting that its phase 2 study research exploring the potential of low-dose suramin intravenous infusions as an autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) treatment has been published. According to the announcement, the findings from the study were published in the“Annals of General Psychiatry.” The company noted that the research had been led by PaxMedica CMO Dr. David Hough, who worked with a team of renowned ASD specialists. The research was based on a comprehensive, 14-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 52 participants diagnosed with moderate to severe ASD; the participants were boys aged 4 to 15 years of age. The main focus of the study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of suramin intravenous infusions, with the 10 mg/kg suramin arm demonstrating promising results in the improvement of core symptoms. According to the company, the study revealed statistically significant improvements in the Clinical Global Impressions-Improvement (“CGI-I”) scale among the 10 mg/kg arm compared to the placebo group.“We are highly encouraged by the findings of our study, which provide significant insights into the potential of suramin as a safe and effective treatment for the core symptoms of ASD,” said PaxMedica chief medical officer Dr. David Hough in the press release.

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including ASD and Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”). The company's portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. PaxMedica is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of the company's efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. The company's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions.

