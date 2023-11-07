Iran’s Khorasan exports 144,000 tons of goods valued at USD54.57M in 7 months

(MENAFN) During the initial seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to October 22), North Khorasan province, situated in the northeastern region of Iran, successfully exported more than 144,000 tons of non-oil goods valued at USD54.57 million.



Abbas Baqeri, the director-general of the province's Customs Department, reported an 18 percent increase in weight and a 36 percent decrease in value year-on-year for these exports.



Moreover, during the same seven-month period, North Khorasan province saw the importation of over 117,300 tons of non-oil goods, which were valued at more than USD41 million.



This import activity registered a remarkable 465 percent growth in weight and a four percent increase in value year-on-year.



On a national scale, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed that Iran managed to export 79.5 million tons of non-oil commodities, amounting to USD28.3 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year. This data showcases a substantial 29.32 percent rise in weight and a minor decline of less than one percent in value year-on-year.



Furthermore, Iran imported 20.9 million tons of non-oil goods, which were valued at USD36 billion, during the same seven-month period, with an increase of 6.21 percent in weight and a 12.61 percent rise in value compared to the previous year's figures. These numbers indicate the resilience and growth of Iran's trade activities amid challenging economic circumstances.

