Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians on Tuesday after clashes in the west bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Musab Al-Matari, 19, was martyred in Beit Anan, northwest of the occupied city of al-Quds, after a vicious Israeli raid, which left several other Palestinians wounded.

Medical sources at Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron reported in a statement that Saad Al-Faroukh, 24, was martyred today in Al-Khalil and two others were injured by Israeli occupation forces' bullets.

Saad is the brother of the martyr Mujahid Nimr Al-Faroukh, who rose several days ago in the lands of 1948, the sources added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported in a statement, that the number of martyrs in the West Bank had risen to 163 martyrs since October 7, while the number of martyrs since the beginning of this year reached 371.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin and its camp and also raided Tulkarm camp in the northern West Bank injuring many Palestinians amid the outbreak of confrontations and armed clashes between resistance fighters and the occupation forces.(end)

