Salary Of Azerbaijani State Border Service Servicemen To Increase - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of
servicemen of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
According to the decree, monthly salaries of servicemen of
Azerbaijan's State Border Service will be increased by 20 percent
on average.
The full text of the decree is available here
Will be updated
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107383270
