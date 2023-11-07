               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Salary Of Azerbaijani State Border Service Servicemen To Increase - Decree


11/7/2023 3:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of servicemen of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, monthly salaries of servicemen of Azerbaijan's State Border Service will be increased by 20 percent on average.

The full text of the decree is available here

Will be updated

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107383270

