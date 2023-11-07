Salary Of Azerbaijani State Border Service Servicemen To Increase - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of servicemen of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, monthly salaries of servicemen of Azerbaijan's State Border Service will be increased by 20 percent on average.

