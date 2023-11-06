The Estée Lauder Companies And NYKAA Announce Winners Of The Second Edition Of BEAUTY&YOU India

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and NYKAA, one of India's leading omnichannel beauty and lifestyle retailers, announce the winners of the 2023 BEAUTY&YOU Awards in India. Created by ELC's New Incubation Ventures (NIV) and launched in partnership with NYKAA, BEAUTY&YOU India is an awards program launched in July 2022, with an aim to discover, spotlight, and propel the next generation of Indian-focused beauty founders, innovators, and creatives.

The twenty-seven finalists presented to a jury of leading industry experts including Katrina Kaif, Actor and Co-Founder, Kay Beauty; Bhumi Pednekar, Actor, Investor, Climate Warrior & UNDP Ambassador; Prudvi Kaka, Chief Scientific Officer, DECIEM; Deepica Mutyala, Founder & CEO, Live Tinted; Gaurav Gupta, Couturier, Artist & Designer; Masaba Gupta, Designer, Actor & Founder, HOUSE OF MASABA and LOVECHILD BY MASABA; Anaita Shroff Adajania, CEO, Style Cell; as well as leaders from ELC, NYKAA, Intercos, and Peak XV Partners. The finalists represent a variety of concepts ranging from breakthrough product innovation to re-imagining fragrance and skin care rituals.

The winners, listed below, were announced at an awards evening at Snowball Studios, Mumbai, on November 2, 2023. Winners for the Breakthrough, Create, Grow, Imagine, and Impact categories were independently chosen by our panel of judges through a competitive judging process. Winners for the Community category were determined via an independent voting process on and an analysis of social engagement.

BREAKTHROUGH Category: $50,000 Prize for Innovation in Active Ingredients that Address Key Areas for the Indian Consumer



Biome Laboratories

Rhea Goenka, Founder

Biome Laboratories is a purpose-driven skin care company championing Indian skin inclusivity led by scientist Rhea Goenka Jalan with a firm belief that biology is the most advanced technology on the planet. Instagram:



Keva Fragrances, Flavours & Aroma Ingredients

Kedar Vaze, CEO and Director, and Dr. Avani Mainkar, Chief Scientific Officer

S H Kelkar & Co (Keva) is a manufacturer of industrial perfumes and one of India's largest fragrance companies with an ever-expanding global presence into natural actives for cosmetics. Website:

COMMUNITY: $10,000 Prize for The Best Community Engagement and Support



Beautywise

Anousha Chauhan and Shreyansh Chauhan, Founders

Beautywise is a dermatology-led supplement brand with the mission to empower everyone to embrace their unique beauty by incorporating sustainable, evidence-based solutions that work from within. Website:



Havah

Giti Datt, Founder

Havah draws from India's rich heritage of perfumery, art, and philosophy to develop a unique perspective on the power of fragrance in contemporary life. Instagram: @gitidatt

CREATE Category: $50,000 Prize for The Next Generation of Creative Talent Submitting Work Around the Theme of 'Experiential Beauty in India'



Priya Minhas, Director

Priya is a London-born Creative Director with over eight years of experience in artist development, directing, and content production. Her film concept called“Honey & Mud” is a short film that explores the relationship between perfume, memory and identity through individual stories. Instagram @pri_diddy

GROW Category: $150,000 Prize for In-Market Businesses



Call of the Valley

Jean-Christophe Bonnafous, Founder

After a decade-long career as flutist and disciple of the revered classical flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Jean-Christophe Bonnafous launched the Mumbai-based perfumery Call of the Valley in 2019 with a vision to bring single-ingredient simplicity back to beauty and highlight traditional Indian wellness practices and the centuries-old art of Indian perfumery on a global stage. Website:

IMAGINE Category: $75,000 Prize for Pre-Launch Concepts



Baboski

Hetali Kamdar, Founder

BABOSKI is a luxury bath and body brand with products that are meticulously crafted using top-tier ingredients, including natural extracts and a proprietary EncapShield SPF technology. Instagram: @baboski

IMPACT: $50,000 Prize for The Most Innovative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programming



Sohrai

Khanak Gupta and Rupesh Pawar, Co-Founders

Sohrai is a revolutionary beauty brand that transcends skincare, ignites change, and enriches lives. Instagram: @sohraibeauty



C16 Biosciences

Shara Ticku, CEO and Co-Founder

Shara Ticku is the CEO and Co-Founder of C16 Biosciences, the makers of PalmlessTM: the platform for sustainable palm oil alternatives. C16's proprietary technology platform uses biomanufacturing to create next-generation ingredients and materials that successfully address global ESG challenges-including climate change, food security, the environmental and safety impacts of natural resource extraction, and more. Website:

“This year's winners represent an exciting mix of entrepreneurs, creative visionaries, innovative scientists, and impact-focused founders - a true representation of the larger beauty ecosystem with the qualities required for long-term success,” said Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President, NIV, The Estée Lauder Companies.“We are excited about the opportunity to mentor and provide support to the winners so they can share their vision with a broader, more global community.”

"This year's BEAUTY&YOU award winners represent the best in innovative, consumer-first thinking that India has to offer, and we are thrilled to support the founders on their journey of building high quality brands for the Indian consumer,” said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Beauty, NYKAA.“At NYKAA, incubating the next generation of beauty entrepreneurs is central to our mission of democratizing access to beauty for all and we are proud to have a partner like The Estée Lauder Companies with whom to achieve this objective."

With over 600 entries from 150 cities, the 2023 application pool included a multitude of beauty brands across categories – skin care, hair care, fragrance, and color cosmetics. Brand, product, marketing, and investment experts from ELC and NYKAA reviewed the entire application pool and shortlisted the ten most promising brands and ideas before selecting winners. The award winners will benefit from access to ELC and NYKAA relationships and expertise across the beauty ecosystem, nurturing emerging ideas that amplify Indian voices and address unmet consumer needs. Among other resources, BEAUTY&YOU India will provide winners with financial support, continued mentorship, increased awareness, and distribution support.

HOSTS

About New Incubation Ventures

New Incubation Ventures (NIV) is the strategic early-stage investment and incubation arm for The Estée Lauder Companies. NIV partners with forward-thinking founders and entrepreneurs to create, fund, and support the best-emerging beauty brands and new business models to shape the future of beauty and build an actionable pipeline of diversified brands and new engines of growth for the ELC portfolio.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

About NYKAA

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of bringing inspiration and joy to people, everywhere, every single day. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nayaka', meaning one in the spotlight, Nykaa has emerged as one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive Omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers a wide selection of products from over 6,200 brands through its digital platforms and across 150+ retail stores. The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that products available at Nykaa are 100% authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, robust CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts.

Website



Instagram: @beautyandyouawards

For media requests in India, please contact Meghna Shah at .

