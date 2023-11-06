Protocol Between Volleyball Federations Of Azerbaijan And Turkiye Signs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A protocol has been signed between the Azerbaijan Volleyball
Federation (AVF) and the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF).
President of the European Confederation of Volleyball (CEV),
Aleksandar Boricic said this at a press conference in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to Boricic, the protocol signed with the participation
of AVF President Shahin Baghirov and his TVF colleague Akif
Ustundag will contribute to the development of volleyball.
"Azerbaijan's return to the world of volleyball begins".
Also, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC),
Chingiz Huseynzadeh said at a press conference held before the
opening of the 2023/2024 season of the Azerbaijan Volleyball
Championship that Azerbaijan's return to world volleyball is
beginning.
The NOC representative said that they will do great things in
this field: "The National Olympic Committee, as always, is ready to
support the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF). I think there
will be close cooperation between the AVF and the European
Volleyball Confederation".
According to Aleksandar Boricic, the meeting held before the
conference was a success: "I am grateful to the National Olympic
Committee of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the country for their
help in the development of volleyball. We came together after many
years, and we will work together. We talked about spreading
volleyball in schools and among minors.
We can sign big projects. A protocol has been signed between the
Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and Turkey. This will give impetus
to the development of volleyball. In the recent past, big sports
projects have been implemented in the country. We can again
consider organizing European-level events in this country. The
Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation is not alone. We see that they are
supported by the state."
