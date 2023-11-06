Protocol Between Volleyball Federations Of Azerbaijan And Turkiye Signs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A protocol has been signed between the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) and the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF). President of the European Confederation of Volleyball (CEV), Aleksandar Boricic said this at a press conference in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to Boricic, the protocol signed with the participation of AVF President Shahin Baghirov and his TVF colleague Akif Ustundag will contribute to the development of volleyball.

"Azerbaijan's return to the world of volleyball begins".

Also, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Chingiz Huseynzadeh said at a press conference held before the opening of the 2023/2024 season of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship that Azerbaijan's return to world volleyball is beginning.

The NOC representative said that they will do great things in this field: "The National Olympic Committee, as always, is ready to support the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF). I think there will be close cooperation between the AVF and the European Volleyball Confederation".

According to Aleksandar Boricic, the meeting held before the conference was a success: "I am grateful to the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the country for their help in the development of volleyball. We came together after many years, and we will work together. We talked about spreading volleyball in schools and among minors.

We can sign big projects. A protocol has been signed between the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and Turkey. This will give impetus to the development of volleyball. In the recent past, big sports projects have been implemented in the country. We can again consider organizing European-level events in this country. The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation is not alone. We see that they are supported by the state."