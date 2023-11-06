Samsung and etisalat by e& partner with Emirates Nature-WWF to drive sustainable change in the UAE

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, November 06, 2023: Samsung Gulf Electronics has joined hands with Emirates Nature-WWF in the UAE to enhance and restore natural ecosystems. In collaboration with etisalat by e&, Samsung will contribute a portion of proceeds from the latest Galaxy devices sold on Samsungand etisalat by e& channels to Emirates Nature-WWF. The funds will directly support Emirates Nature-WWF's local conservation projects in the UAE, aligning with Samsung and Etisalat by e& commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

Samsung's commitment to sustainability goes beyond the products themselves. A significant part of these devices is made from recycled materials, including plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles. These materials are carefully repurposed to create Galaxy devices that not only deliver outstanding performance but also contribute to environmental preservation.

“At Samsung, we believe in the power of small steps. On their own, these steps may seem small, but the collective of them all taken together leads us to where we need to be. That's exactly how we think of all our different sustainability efforts; they're all steps towards a better future,” said Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. "Inspired by the values of the Galaxy for Planet vision, our Galaxy devices are known for their cutting-edge technology. Now, we are providing our customers across the UAE with the opportunity to contribute to local conservation efforts while acquiring the latest Galaxy devices. This is particularly important, as it coincides with the run-up to the much-anticipated COP28,” said Fadi.

“We are committed to building a sustainable future, and this collaboration is in line with our ambitious goals to combat climate change and protect our planet. With every device sale, we are investing in the planet’s well-being. Customers will also be making a conscious decision to actively participate in the preservation of our environment at the same time embracing innovation. Together, we can all make a difference and build a brighter, greener tomorrow,” said Khaled El Khouly, Chief Consumer Office, etisalat by e&.

The campaign includes several Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy S23 Series. These devices are not only designed for durability and performance but also with the planet in mind. They incorporate recycled materials, pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminium, and post-consumer recycled plastics, making them a testament to Samsung's dedication to sustainability.

Mansour Al Ketbi, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Emirates Nature-WWF, expressed his delight regarding this partnership. He said: "As an environmental charity championing conservation solutions, Emirates Nature-WWF is thrilled to partner with Samsung on this initiative. By purchasing Samsung products at select channels, customers across the UAE are showing their support for local conservation efforts that deliver transformative impact for the benefit of people and the planet alike."

Al Ketbi further emphasized the critical role of businesses and organizations in the UAE in recognizing their dependence on the marine environment in the Arabian Gulf. In a recent study conducted by Emirates Nature-WWF, two-thirds of corporations interviewed acknowledged their reliance on the oceans.

"Many have begun to consider climate change adaptation measures and are realizing the urgent need to scale up investments in this area. Our work is well-aligned with the UAE's COP28 strategy, which focuses on addressing the relationship between climate and nature," said Al Ketbi.

Emirates Nature-WWF's initiatives, including Nature-based Solutions (NbS), align with the UAE's priority focus on climate and nature. Through a science-based holistic approach, Emirates Nature-WWF is currently running NbS projects in collaboration with various sectors.





