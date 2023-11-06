Chancellor Scholz Urges Germans to Protect Jewish Community

(MENAFN) In a resounding call to action, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasized the collective responsibility of German citizens in safeguarding the Jewish community amidst a surge of anti-Semitic attacks triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict. "Anyone who is attacking Jews in Germany is attacking all of us. That’s why we should all stand up for the protection of Jews in Germany. It’s about civic courage," Scholz asserted in an interview with Mannheimer Morgen.



Scholz commended Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck for articulating the federal government's stance effectively in a video shared on social media. Habeck, in a ten-minute address, underscored the need for greater engagement from German Muslims in defending Jews at home and condemning the actions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The incursion by Hamas into Israel on October 7 resulted in the tragic loss of approximately 1,400 lives, predominantly civilians.



Habeck urged the Muslim community to unequivocally distance itself from the manifestations of anti-Semitism that have witnessed a sharp escalation in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence in the Middle East. Chancellor Scholz further revealed that the government in Berlin is actively collaborating with Israel and leveraging its contacts in the region to secure the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.



This week, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced a comprehensive ban on the activities of Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization in Germany. This significant move underscores the government's commitment to upholding the security and well-being of all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.



The measures taken by the German government send a strong message that anti-Semitism will not be tolerated within its borders. The call for civic courage resonates as a call to unity and underscores the shared responsibility of every citizen in upholding the values of tolerance, respect, and protection for all members of the community. With these collective efforts, Germany aims to foster an environment where every individual feels safe and valued, regardless of their faith or cultural heritage.



