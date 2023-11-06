UNESCO Is Becoming Foreign Policy Weapon Of Elysée Palace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "UNESCO, obliged to protect material and cultural heritage, has
become a foreign policy weapon of the Elysee Palace." This was
stated by Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Board of the Centre for
Social Research (CSR), during his speech at the presentation of the
book "Return to Western Azerbaijan: Our Material and Cultural
Heritage in Historical Lands," Azernews reports.
According to him, the French Minister of Culture, who identified
the material and cultural heritage in Garabagh, but not in Armenia,
from a satellite image, claims that they have identified 5,200
objects belonging to Armenians: "It seems that after the Khankendi
Summit of Azerbaijan Victory, they are trying to keep foreign
intervention in Azerbaijan on the international agenda under the
name of defending Christian heritage.
By the way, Minister Annalena Baerböck during her visit to
Yerevan 3 days ago, said that Germany is ready to ensure Armenia's
security. Imagine that exactly 105 years ago, British troops
entered Yerevan. You know the result. History is repeating itself.
Those who once fought fascism in a single trench,
Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani, will now face Armenian-German
armies".
Z emphasized that the most important task is to prepare not
only the elite but also every Azerbaijani for the great historical
ideals: "Over the last 200 years, our individual and national
wealth has been plundered at least 7 times. However, in the region
where we live now, Azerbaijanis have been economically richer and
more influential than Armenians for the last 30 years. The Armenian
diaspora is the 1st richest capital in Russia and the 2nd richest
in Argentina. France is considered the political capital. But the
state of Azerbaijan has never been stronger than Armenia."
"Goycha is the Shusha of Western Azerbaijan." The Garabagh
conflict started in Yerevan and will end there. After the fall of
the Berlin Wall, the cultural, spiritual, economic, and trade ties
between Baku and Yerevan will be restored, and the brain barrier
will be removed. From this point of view, if our people do not use
Baku and Yerevan as hostile terms, it will be a great contribution
to our political struggle. Is Nikol Pashinyan ready to call on
Western Azerbaijanis to return to Yerevan?
Goycha, who wants an official request from the Azerbaijani state
for the return of the Armenian population settled in Khankendi?
Finally, at the end of the day, the new regional geopolitical
reality created by Azerbaijan against the backdrop of world order,
or rather chaos, is more likely to guarantee peace.
The fact that the UN, the OSCE, the EU, and the European
Parliament are watching live coverage of the Gaza war, as well as
indecisive meetings, shows the failure of the international
security system. For the first time in history, Azerbaijan is
deciding its own fate. We will return to Goycha from Garabagh. The
roads leading to Yerevan are free from occupation," the head of STM
added.
