(MENAFN- AzerNews) "UNESCO, obliged to protect material and cultural heritage, has become a foreign policy weapon of the Elysee Palace." This was stated by Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Social Research (CSR), during his speech at the presentation of the book "Return to Western Azerbaijan: Our Material and Cultural Heritage in Historical Lands," Azernews reports.

According to him, the French Minister of Culture, who identified the material and cultural heritage in Garabagh, but not in Armenia, from a satellite image, claims that they have identified 5,200 objects belonging to Armenians: "It seems that after the Khankendi Summit of Azerbaijan Victory, they are trying to keep foreign intervention in Azerbaijan on the international agenda under the name of defending Christian heritage.

By the way, Minister Annalena Baerböck during her visit to Yerevan 3 days ago, said that Germany is ready to ensure Armenia's security. Imagine that exactly 105 years ago, British troops entered Yerevan. You know the result. History is repeating itself. Those who once fought fascism in a single trench, Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani, will now face Armenian-German armies".

Z emphasized that the most important task is to prepare not only the elite but also every Azerbaijani for the great historical ideals: "Over the last 200 years, our individual and national wealth has been plundered at least 7 times. However, in the region where we live now, Azerbaijanis have been economically richer and more influential than Armenians for the last 30 years. The Armenian diaspora is the 1st richest capital in Russia and the 2nd richest in Argentina. France is considered the political capital. But the state of Azerbaijan has never been stronger than Armenia."

"Goycha is the Shusha of Western Azerbaijan." The Garabagh conflict started in Yerevan and will end there. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the cultural, spiritual, economic, and trade ties between Baku and Yerevan will be restored, and the brain barrier will be removed. From this point of view, if our people do not use Baku and Yerevan as hostile terms, it will be a great contribution to our political struggle. Is Nikol Pashinyan ready to call on Western Azerbaijanis to return to Yerevan?

Goycha, who wants an official request from the Azerbaijani state for the return of the Armenian population settled in Khankendi?

Finally, at the end of the day, the new regional geopolitical reality created by Azerbaijan against the backdrop of world order, or rather chaos, is more likely to guarantee peace.

The fact that the UN, the OSCE, the EU, and the European Parliament are watching live coverage of the Gaza war, as well as indecisive meetings, shows the failure of the international security system. For the first time in history, Azerbaijan is deciding its own fate. We will return to Goycha from Garabagh. The roads leading to Yerevan are free from occupation," the head of STM added.