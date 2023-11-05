Introducing Buyers Advocate Perth: Illuminating Your Property Journey

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, November 5th, 2023 -- After a successful 15-year tenure in real estate as a Perth buyers agent, Ray Chua proudly announces the launch of Buyers Advocate Perth, a premier property buyers agency focused on guiding both home buyers and property investors towards acquiring exceptional residential real estate in Perth, Western Australia.



With a tagline of "Illuminating Your Property Journey," Buyers Advocate Perth aims to redefine property acquisition by prioritising quality and advocating for higher standards in the real estate industry. Ray Chua firmly believes that investing in the best and highest quality property one can afford is not just a smart financial move, but the cornerstone of building lasting value.



"When you invest in quality, you're investing in long-term value," emphasises Ray Chua, founder of Buyers Advocate Perth. "An investment-grade property, whether it's a home or an investment property, can make a life-changing difference in wealth over multiple decades. This is the core philosophy that underpins Buyers Advocate Perth."



Buyers Advocate Perth stands out in an industry often driven by quotas and transactional approaches. Ray Chua observed that while there are well-meaning buyers agents in Perth, the pressures to meet targets sometimes divert the focus from the client's best interests. This can result in enthusiastic yet amateur advice, or transactional buyers agents who may compromise on property quality or overpay to secure a deal.



"In the fast-paced real estate market, it's easy to get caught up in the numbers. At Buyers Advocate Perth, we take a measured approach. We're here to ensure that every client's property journey is guided with precision, prioritising quality over quantity," Ray Chua states.



Situated at Level 3, 1060 Hay St, West Perth WA 6005, Buyers Advocate Perth is strategically positioned to cater to clients, whether they're local, from interstate, or abroad, looking for a home or to invest in the vibrant Perth metropolitan area. The official launch of our website on October 2, 2023, marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in property acquisition.



[About Buyers Advocate Perth]



Buyers Advocate Perth is a distinguished property buyers agency founded by Ray Chua, an industry veteran with 15 years of property buying experience. Focused on delivering the highest standards of service, Buyers Advocate Perth is committed to helping both home buyers and property investors make informed decisions. By prioritising quality over quantity, Buyers Advocate Perth aims to illuminate every client's property journey, ensuring that each investment is a step towards lasting value.



