Haina Urges Further Int'l Efforts To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.5 (Petra) -Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee stressed need to intensify efforts to launch "effective" international action to stop the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip, which is causing a humanitarian disaster.Chairing a committee meeting on Sunday, to discuss its future work mechanism, its head, MP Khaldoun Haina, stressed importance of ensuring protection of civilians in Gaza, delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza people and ways to intensify efforts to stop this raging war on defenseless civilians in coastal enclave.In this context, Haina referred to His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent remarks, which affirmed that military and security solution will fail to achieve peace and reiterated call to find a political solution to realize just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.Additionally, the committee went over mechanism to build on the outcomes of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution to stop war and adhere to international legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza Strip, according to a House statement.The MPs also called for halting Israel's war crimes and its repeated violations of international laws and conventions.