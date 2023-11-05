Kremlin says ‘there is only one Putin’

(MENAFN) Speculation surrounding the possible use of body doubles for Russian President Vladimir Putin during certain events has been dismissed by the Kremlin. Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has characterized such claims as "amusing" and emphatically stated, "We have only one Putin!"



Speaking at the 'Russia' exhibition in Moscow, Peskov acknowledged the presence of various amusing and absurd rumors circulating in news outlets and on social media platforms. He specifically cited the rumors regarding alleged body doubles of the Russian president as examples of such speculations.



Peskov humorously pointed out that online "experts" are now purportedly pondering how many doppelgangers President Putin possesses and which one may be appearing on any given day. He playfully quipped, "Today [Russian officials and public figures led by Putin] laid flowers to the Minin and Pozharsky Monument… Was it [Putin’s] third or fourth body double? I have no idea."



Unity Day, celebrated on November 4 in Russia, commemorates the end of the 'Time of Troubles' in the 17th century and the successful expulsion of the Polish-Lithuanian occupation forces from Moscow. This feat was achieved by a volunteer militia army led by Prince Dmitry Pozharsky and a merchant named Kuzma Minin.



Recent reports from the United Kingdom's Mirror newspaper and an anonymous Russian Telegram channel called General SVR had raised the issue of Putin's purported body doubles, even suggesting their use for certain public appearances and foreign visits. Similar assertions were made by Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence.



The Kremlin had previously addressed and dispelled rumors regarding President Putin's alleged use of body doubles in response to these reports.



