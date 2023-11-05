TJP militant group attacks Pakistan Air Force base in Punjab province

(MENAFN) On Saturday, in Punjab province, a Pakistan Air Force base was subjected to an attack resulting in the death of nine militants.



The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) militant group claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement posted on social media by their spokesman, Muhammad Qasim.



The Pakistan Army reported successfully thwarting the attack and eliminating all nine militants. During the incident, three aircraft stored at the base and a fuel tanker suffered minor damage.



“Our fidaayeen (fighters) attacked two compounds of the airbase in Mianwali, one housing training aircraft and the other having the jets that normally bombard our oppressed tribal and Baloch people,” Mr Qasim declared.



“We have destroyed those aircraft while a tank coming to safeguard the troops was also damaged.”



According to Rustam Shah Mohmand, a former Pakistani interior secretary and former ambassador to Afghanistan, the assault on the Mianwali airbase, which is among Pakistan's most strategically important sites, underscores the group's ability to execute deadly and meticulously coordinated operations.



“This attack surprised many because the airbase is very sensitive area, having aircraft and other significant installations. It shows the attackers were well-prepared and this is concerning,” he stated.



Established in 2023, the TJP has been responsible for numerous prominent attacks within the nation, such as the fatal assault on a Pakistani military base in Balochistan in July, which resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers.

