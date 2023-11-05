MES Indian School Observes Ayurveda Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School observed Ayurveda Day on November 1, 2023. Various activities were conducted on the occasion to spread awareness among students.

The students of Campus Care Force and Scouts of Grades 5 to 7 enthusiastically participated in the activities such as an awareness lecture on Ayurveda and general health related topics, visit to Herbal Garden (Poshan Vatika) and preparing of Herbal Garden to understand the importance of Ayurveda in our daily lives and students' role and responsibility towards the environment.

All these activities reflected the motto,'My values define my identity.'

Emphasising the importance and relevance of Ayurveda, the Principal, Dr. Hameeda Kadar, urged the students to make certain lifestyle modifications to strike a balance between the body, mind and the environment.

The teachers in charge of the events Jency George, Rajesh KS, Shailaja Nishad and Sneha R coordinated the event.