Automall Unites Staff In Blood Donation Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Automall, a division of Doha Marketing Services Company (Domasco) and an Al Futtaim Group successfully organised a blood donation drive in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The blood donation drive witnessed an incredible turnout, as employees gathered to mark their contribution towards social responsibility and concretely bring to life the company's aim to make a meaningful impact in people's lives. The blood donation drive was held under the theme of 'Shift Gears, Save Lives', with all donors receiving certificates of appreciation.

The one-day event was open to all Al Futtaim staff in Qatar, within the new Domasco facility. After a thorough screening by the HMC, eligible staff were permitted to donate blood.

Part of Domasco, a leading player in the automobile industry in Qatar, Automall is a trusted multi-brand used car retailer. Automall provides an exceptional choice of certified, reliable used cars representing multiple brands and models to meet every budget requirement. From a compact hatchback to the largest SUV and even a variety of commercial vehicles, all are available at Automall.

The company offers excellent trade-in value, with a multi-point check and comprehensive safety inspection to ensure that all their used cars are in exceptional condition.

Automall also provides attractive service plans so that the vehicles can be serviced at Domasco's service centres by well-trained technicians. Select vehicles come with the option to purchase a 12-month or 20,000km warranty, whichever comes first, which further enhances the trust that Automall provides to the vehicles it sells.