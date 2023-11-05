(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Lack of law graduates is one of the existing problems. Compared to other countries, the number of law graduates in Azerbaijan is very low," Anar Bagirov, Chairman of the Bar Association, said such words, Azernews reports.

According to him, there is a great demand for lawyers in the country: "This issue should be seriously addressed by relevant institutions. In recent days, proposals have been put forward to establish a law university in Khankendi. The school of legal science in the country should be sufficiently strengthened. Lawyers studying abroad should be engaged in academic work.

Unfortunately, we do not see this today. Universities should increase the salaries of faculty members teaching in the field of law. Another reason for the lack of interest in legal science is low salaries.