(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Lack of law graduates is one of the existing problems. Compared
to other countries, the number of law graduates in Azerbaijan is
very low," Anar Bagirov, Chairman of the Bar Association, said such
words, Azernews reports.
According to him, there is a great demand for lawyers in the
country: "This issue should be seriously addressed by relevant
institutions. In recent days, proposals have been put forward to
establish a law university in Khankendi. The school of legal
science in the country should be sufficiently strengthened. Lawyers
studying abroad should be engaged in academic work.
Unfortunately, we do not see this today. Universities should
increase the salaries of faculty members teaching in the field of
law. Another reason for the lack of interest in legal science is
low salaries.
