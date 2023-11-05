6Th China International Import Expo To Kick Off Today In Shanghai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is officially
underway in Shanghai, China's major financial and business centre.
Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Shanghai Municipality and
the China International Import Expo Bureau, the expo has attracted
3,400 exhibitors from 154 countries and international
organisations, including 289 Global Fortune 500 companies, Azernews reports.
A delegation of heads of state institutions headed by Shahin
Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the
Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic
Cooperation, is taking part in the exhibition.
It should be noted that the China International Import Expo,
held since 2018, is the only country-level import exhibition in the
world.
The expo is a platform for promoting China's high-level
opening-up policies, and serves as an international public good. It
is expected to welcome 394,000 professional visitors, back to the
pre-pandemic level. Of the exhibitors, 64 are Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) partner countries.
The expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies, including
low-carbon energy and artificial intelligence. Over 400 new
products, new technologies, and new services will be presented.
Since the first CIIE in 2018, the five CIIEs have witnessed the
launch of more than 2,000 new products, technologies, and services.
The expo has facilitated foreign trade by smoothing domestic
circulation by importing advanced equipment and consumer goods to
help with industrial upgrading and improving the quality of
consumer goods. It has also promoted dual circulation by linking
international exhibitors with domestic ones. Tentative deals worth
almost $350 billion were reached at the previous five expos,
facilitating to stabilization of foreign trade and investment.
The Hongqiao forum will open on the sidelines of the CIIE,
themed on development and openness, with an aim to promote
multilateralism.
The expo will continue to serve high-quality development and
high-level opening up in the next step. China will amplify the
spillover effect of various exhibitions to match more high-quality
products with enterprises, allowing more companies to share the
opportunities of its market.
