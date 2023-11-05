6Th China International Import Expo To Kick Off Today In Shanghai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is officially underway in Shanghai, China's major financial and business centre. Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Shanghai Municipality and the China International Import Expo Bureau, the expo has attracted 3,400 exhibitors from 154 countries and international organisations, including 289 Global Fortune 500 companies, Azernews reports.

A delegation of heads of state institutions headed by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, is taking part in the exhibition.

It should be noted that the China International Import Expo, held since 2018, is the only country-level import exhibition in the world.

The expo is a platform for promoting China's high-level opening-up policies, and serves as an international public good. It is expected to welcome 394,000 professional visitors, back to the pre-pandemic level. Of the exhibitors, 64 are Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries.

The expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies, including low-carbon energy and artificial intelligence. Over 400 new products, new technologies, and new services will be presented.

Since the first CIIE in 2018, the five CIIEs have witnessed the launch of more than 2,000 new products, technologies, and services. The expo has facilitated foreign trade by smoothing domestic circulation by importing advanced equipment and consumer goods to help with industrial upgrading and improving the quality of consumer goods. It has also promoted dual circulation by linking international exhibitors with domestic ones. Tentative deals worth almost $350 billion were reached at the previous five expos, facilitating to stabilization of foreign trade and investment.

The Hongqiao forum will open on the sidelines of the CIIE, themed on development and openness, with an aim to promote multilateralism.

The expo will continue to serve high-quality development and high-level opening up in the next step. China will amplify the spillover effect of various exhibitions to match more high-quality products with enterprises, allowing more companies to share the opportunities of its market.