               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Four Dead After Light Plane Crashes In Central Austria


11/5/2023 1:42:28 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vienna: Four people were killed after a small plane flying from Croatia to Salzburg crashed in central Austria, police said Friday.

The Cirrus SR20 left Zagreb on Thursday afternoon for Salzburg and crashed in rugged terrain near Lintsching, police said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and an investigation has been opened. Autopsies have been ordered to identify the victims.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF said flying conditions in the Salzburg province were "very difficult" on Thursday with strong winds and dense clouds.

MENAFN05112023000063011010ID1107373374

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search