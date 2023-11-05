Qatar Renews Commitment To Protecting Human Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar has renewed its commitment to continue efforts to enhance and protect human rights, expressing its aspiration to actively contribute to the Human Rights Council's work in the upcoming years.

This statement was made by Qatar in an address delivered by Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Al Maha bint Mubarak Al Thani, during the general debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Agenda Item 66: Human Rights Council Report, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Sheikha Al Maha emphasized that Qatar values its current membership in the Human Rights Council, reflecting the international community's confidence in its active and positive role in protecting and promoting human rights and related issues.

She highlighted Qatar's commitment to implementing the pledges and voluntary commitments it has made, including continuing to develop and align national legislation with international human rights law. Qatar aims to support joint programs and projects at both bilateral and multi-party levels among regional countries that contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights.

She added that Qatar is working on implementing all agreements, covenants, and international treaties to which it is a party. She noted that Qatar recently presented its initial report in Geneva on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights under Article 40 of the Covenant. The report emphasized extensive developments in legislative, institutional, policy, and strategic levels aimed at enhancing and strengthening the human rights infrastructure since Qatar's accession to the Covenant in 2018.

Sheikha Al Maha indicated that Qatar has received an advanced rating of 100 percent among countries submitting reports to international mechanisms according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. She mentioned that Qatar is preparing for the comprehensive periodic review scheduled for the Human Rights Council in November 2024.

She reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and its invitation to the stakeholders and special procedures of the Human Rights Council, continuing to support United Nations bodies, particularly supporting the activities of the United Nations Center for Human Rights Training and Documentation for Southwest Asia and the Arab Region hosted by Qatar, as one of the most important offices housed in the United Nations compound in Qatar.

She emphasized that human rights are essential for achieving sustainable development, noting that Qatar aims, through its developmental and humanitarian aids, whether bilateral or multi-party, to promote and protect human rights, particularly the rights to development and education. She added that Qatar will continue to highlight these issues through its membership in the Council.

She mentioned that the Human Rights Council's report included resolutions regarding the human rights situations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The report addressed the ongoing and adverse consequences in the Gaza Strip. Since then, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened due to Israeli attacks on innocent civilians.

She renewed the call for all parties to de-escalate the situation, leading to a complete cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all prisoners, especially civilians, ensuring the urgent delivery of aid to Gaza, and opening safe passages to allow humanitarian aid.

She reiterated that Qatar condemns all forms of targeting civilians, especially women and children, rejecting the policy of collective punishment and attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, forcing civilians to flee to neighbouring countries, which is a blatant violation of international laws.