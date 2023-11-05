More Than Half Of Objects Damaged By Russian Attacks Already Renovated In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 4, 2023, 56% of the objects damaged by Russian attacks were renovated in the Zhytomyr region.

The relevant statement was made by Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Deputy Head Nataliia Ostapchenko at a briefing , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, there are 4,814 objects damaged due to Russian armed aggression in the region. 2,694 of them have already been renovated,” Ostapchenko told.

In her words, it is 56% of the total number of damaged objects.

The renovation efforts were financed from the state and regional budgets through the procurement of construction materials and reinforced plastic windows to replace those in damaged houses and social facilities, as well as by individuals, property owners and charitable organizations.

A reminder that more than UAH 270 million was directed from Ukraine's state budget reserve fund and other sources to renovate the objects damaged by Russian attacks in the Zhytomyr region.