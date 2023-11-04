Jordanians Rally In Solidarity With Palestinians, In Protest Of War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians rallied in downtown Amman after Friday prayer in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in protest of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators chanted slogans, condemning targeting of civilians, hospitals and medical staff.



During a rally in downtown Amman, demonstrators denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza. They also paid tribute to Jordanian soldiers and their sacrifices in defence of occupied Jerusalem and Palestine, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Waving Jordanian and Palestinian flags, protesters called for ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza; massacres and attacks against unarmed civilians.

Another protest took place following the Friday prayer in front of Al Kalouti Mosque in Rabieh neighbourhood, where the Israeli embassy is located.

Participants called on Arab parliaments and international human rights organisations to adopt a unified stance to halt the war on Gaza.

They urged the international community and the UN Security Council to shoulder their responsibilities to stop the Israeli aggression on unarmed civilians.

Similar protests were held in Zarqa, Aqaba, Irbid, Jerash, Karak, and Madaba where participants called on the international community to halt the Israeli aggression and open humanitarian corridors to send fuel and aid assistance into Gaza.