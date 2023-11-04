EBRD Directly Oversees Reconstruction Of Balbay-Batyr - Karakol Road In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5 . The
reconstruction of the Balbay-Batyr to Karakol road, along with
other EBRD projects in Kyrgyzstan, falls under the direct
supervision of the bank, Zsuzsanna Hargitai, Managing Director of
EBRD for Central Asia, said, Trend reports.
She made the statement during a meeting with the Chairman of
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, on the
sidelines of the National Development Forum 2023: "Poverty and
Inequality."
This over 30-kilometer road is part of a 440-kilometer circular
road around Issyk-Kul ('Balykchy-Karakol-Balykchy'). The project
was reviewed by the EBRD in December 2022, with project funding set
at 46.2 million euros and an approval date expected by the end of
November 2023.
The EBRD director expressed readiness to support projects of
mutual interest. During the meeting, the parties discussed the
progress of road, energy, irrigation, and infrastructure projects,
with a particular focus on the climate agenda.
In turn, Japarov emphasized that the EBRD is a significant
development partner for Kyrgyzstan, providing substantial support
for projects in priority sectors of the economy.
The EBRD's cumulative investments in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 915
million euros across 231 projects, as of September 30.
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107372655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.