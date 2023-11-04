High-Precision Topographic And Cartographic Works Carried Out In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"In the liberated territories, high-precision topographic and
cartographic works were carried out in 8 towns, 23 villages, and
settlements, as well as in the international airports of Zangilan
and Fuzuli, on an area of 50,000 hectares, including park areas.
This was stated by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources
Mukhtar Babayev at public hearings on the topic "Fighting the mine
threat: the impact of explosive objects on the ecosystem" in Milli
Azernews reports.
"Topographic maps of different scales, an "electronic water
map", an atlas of the natural resources of Garabagh and East
Zangazur, and maps of economic regions have been prepared."
The Minister said that a wide infrastructure network for solid
waste management in accordance with modern requirements is being
created in the liberated territories.
Landfills have been identified in the regions, and these
territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.
Sustainable management of construction waste has been initiated
during the reconstruction of residential areas. Work has begun. By
November 1, 2023, some 20,000 tonnes of such waste had been
recycled.
Unfortunately, as a result of environmental terrorism, Garabagh
and the eastern Zangazur region, which suffered extensive damage,
are facing further consequences in the form of mines and unexploded
ordnance. Therefore, we cannot take measures to restore the
ecosystem due to the mine threat at the speed we want," the
minister said.
More than 54,000 hectares of forest were destroyed during the
occupation. A reforestation program has been developed and we have
an opportunity to accelerate reforestation. Of course, this process
must be coordinated with the demining plan. These works have
already started in the cleared territories in the Zangilan,
Jabrail, and Fuzuli districts.
The minister noted that, on the other hand, there is a need to
carry out inventory works in order to determine the boundaries of
forest fund lands, as well as the species composition, age groups,
and forest reserves in the territories liberated from the
occupation.
"To date, forest inventory works have been carried out by the
remote sensing method only on 19 thousand hectares out of 260
thousand hectares of the total area of the forest fund of Zangilan
district. The forest inventory works have been completed, as has
the organization of protective measures.
Restoration of the activity of specially protected natural
territories is also one of the priorities. For this purpose, it is
necessary to define the boundaries of state natural reserves and
wildlife sanctuaries, make an inventory of natural objects located
there, and take the necessary protection measures," the minister
said.
The Minister says that in connection with the implementation of
the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan of
October 20, 2021 "On measures related to the organization of
activities of the Besitchay State Nature Reserve", the
sanitary-protective zone of the reserve was defined, and its
charter and map were approved by a resolution of the Cabinet of
Ministers.
"In order to study the components of biological diversity on the
territory of the reserve, field research work was carried out in
limited areas with the participation of scientists, and the current
state of flora and fauna was studied. Eastern plane trees and other
trees were removed. Half of the territory of the reserve, the area
of which is 107 hectares, was destroyed, and in general, it caused
great damage to the flora and fauna. However, in terms of mine and
unexploded ordnance threats in the territory of the reserve, the
completion of field research and inventory of natural objects, as
well as the involvement of international experts in these works,
are delayed.
It goes without saying that the restoration of the biodiversity
and ecosystem of the Basitchay and Qaragöl State Nature Reserves,
as well as the Gubadli, Arazboyun, Lachin, and Dashalta State
Nature Reserves, is a long-term process. There are mine-related
difficulties in establishing management, studying biodiversity, and
reorganizing activities in these areas, which were neglected during
the occupation. For this reason, in the next phase, these
activities are planned in other protected areas.
Projects for the reintroduction of faunal species are also being
implemented with a view to restoring the destroyed ecosystems in
the liberated areas. For this purpose, gazelles have been released
in the Jebrail district, and falcons and East Caucasian species in
the Lachin district. Some 1 million fish fry of various species
were released into the region's water basins in order to restore
aquatic bioresources. Given the scale of environmental offenses
committed in these territories during the period of occupation, as
the mine problem is resolved, appropriate areas will be selected
and measures for the treatment of fauna species considered
traditional for the region will be expanded.
It is known that in the areas where fires break out, serious
damage is caused to the ecological environment, biodiversity, and
forest areas. Monitoring shows that during the past period, fires
broke out on thousands of hectares of territories liberated from
occupation. However, due to the danger of mines, there is a great
risk of using manpower and ground equipment to extinguish
fires.
In a number of cases, we are again facing danger in demined
areas. Let me mention one fact. The Vaynali gold mine, located in
the Zangilan district, has been cleared of mines, and exploration
and preparatory work for exploitation has begun. However,
unexploded ordnance brought by flood waters has again created a
threat. ANAMA is therefore taking appropriate measures in these
areas.
A special mention should be made of the activities of the Mine
Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which provides
security in the process of reconstruction of the territories
liberated from occupation. We are grateful to the staff of ANAMA
and other qualified agencies for their extremely risky work.
I am sure that the solution to the mine problem will give great
impetus to the restoration of the forest fund and biodiversity in
the region, the expansion of specially protected natural areas, the
creation of national parks, the increase of green areas, and thus
the restoration of the ecosystem in the liberated territories and
the creation of a healthy environment.
In this regard, in order to prioritize environmental projects,
we believe it is necessary to increase the area of clearance under
the environmental section of the "Plan for clearing land from mines
and unexploded ordnance" in the coming years.
In conclusion, I would like to emphasize the importance of
today's event in the Milli Majlis. We believe that the truth about
my terrorism will be more actively publicized in the international
world," the Minister added.
