Zelensky Awards 211 Ukrainian Defenders, 78 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 211 more Ukrainian defenders with state awards, including 78 of them posthumously.
According to decree No. 725/2023 of November 3, published on the website of the head of state, Zelensky decided to present awards to the defenders for the personal courage that they showed defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for the selfless performance of the military duty.
The defenders were awarded the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi, Princess Olga and "For Courage" and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland" and "For a Saved Life."
On October 31, Zelensky presented state awards to 127 defenders of Ukraine, 58 of them posthumously.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
