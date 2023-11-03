Ukraine Harvests Over 67M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 3, Ukrainian farmers harvested more than 67 million tonnes of new crops, including 47.2 million tonnes of grain and almost 20 million tonnes of oilseeds.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The ministry clarified that grains and legumes were harvested on 9.3 million hectares with a yield of 50.6 centners per hectare (c/ha).

The country harvested 22.4 million tonnes of wheat (average yield, 47.7 c/ha), 17.1 million tonnes of corn (70.8 c/ha), 5.9 million tonnes of barley (39.2 c/ha), 398,200 tonnes of peas (25.8 c/ha), 206,500 tonnes of buckwheat (14.9 c/ha), 178,600 tonnes of millet (22.7 c/ha).

The country also harvested 969,300 tonnes of other grains and legumes.

"Vinnytsia region has the largest grain harvest, with almost 4.0 million tonnes. Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Odesa, and Dnipro regions harvested over 3.0 million tonnes of grain each. Agricultural producers in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions harvested 2.0 million tonnes of grain each," the statement said.

According to the ministry, oilseeds were harvested from 7.9 million hectares. Among other things, 11.3 million tonnes of sunflower seeds were harvested (yield, 23.7 c/ha), 4.6 million tonnes of soybeans (26.3 c/ha), 4.0 million tonnes of rapeseed (28.7 c/ha).

Sunflower harvest was highest in Dnipro region (1.4 million tonnes) and Kirovograd region (1.4 million tonnes). Khmelnytskyi region is the leader in soybean harvesting with 576,900 tonnes.

Sugar beet harvesting continues, it was dug on 183,800 hectares, 8.7 million tonnes of roots were dug with a yield of 475 c/ha, the ministry added.

As reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) updated the estimate of the potential harvest in 2023, increasing it by another 1.1 million tonnes to 81.6 million tonnes. At the same time, the UGA reminded that last year Ukraine harvested 73.8 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds.