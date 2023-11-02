Gaw Capital Partners Joins Hands With Sinar Primera On Indonesia Data Center Development

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE / JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 2 November 2023 - Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners today announced that the firm, has entered into strategic partnership with Sinar Primera , a leading Indonesia developer of new economy real estate, for developing a Data Center in Batam, Indonesia.





Kenneth Gaw, President and Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners (Left); Trisno Kemat, Board Member of Sinar Primera Group (Right)

The alliance between Gaw Capital and Sinar Primera underscores a shared vision for capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the digital infrastructure sector. With Gaw Capital as the primary investor, Sinar Primera will acquire a minority shareholder stake in the property and take on the role of development manager for the project.



Phase 1 of the data center campus located in Nongsa Digital Park is scheduled to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2024. This new facility will be a single-storey building offering up to 6MW of critical IT load. By combining Gaw Capital's investment acumen with Sinar Primera's expertise in property development, the project aims to deliver a cutting-edge data center facility that meets the stringent requirements of businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and secure data storage and processing capabilities.



The data center campus in Nongsa Digital Park will enable the near-shoring strategy for data center operators based in Singapore and fortify the "digital bridge" that connects Singapore and Indonesia. In recent communications shared by Nongsa Digital Park, the Indonesian government's National Council for Special Economic Zones Secretariat General re-affirmed data centers' properties security status and complete data security, giving customers and data center operators the reassurance they need for data protection.



Kok Chye Ong, Managing Director and Head of IDC Platform, Asia (Ex-China) of Gaw Capital said, "We are thrilled to partner with Sinar Primera for this significant IDC project in Batam. Sinar Primera's commitment to driving the new economy real estate industry forward aligns perfectly with our vision, and their extensive experience and industry knowledge complement Gaw Capital's investment capabilities perfectly. In recent years, the Asia region stands as a prominent frontier in the data center industry, offering vast opportunities for growth and development. Gaw Capital's data center platform, in line with this trend, has encompassed a strategic network of data centers situated in key Asian markets including China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the recent addition of Malaysia."



Hong Kah Jin, Head of Sinar Primera Group said, "We are excited to join forces with Gaw Capital Partners for this data center project. The collaboration allows us to combine our development expertise and local proficiency in the Indonesian market with Gaw Capital's global real estate experience, paving the way for a cutting-edge data center facility that will meet the increasing demand for advanced digital infrastructure in Batam and surrounding region. Indonesia's demand for digital and cloud services is growing exponentially and it is an exciting opportunity to invest in the data centre industry."



During the past few years, Gaw Capital has strategically prioritized investments in the Data Center sector, recognizing its significance as a fundamental pillar of the rapidly expanding digital economy. The firm's commitment to this sector is evident through the successful launch of two data center platforms in China and two in Pan-Asia. Notably, in September 2020, Gaw Capital closed fundraising for its inaugural IDC platform, securing approximately USD 1.3 billion in equity. The capital infusion has facilitated partnerships with leading IDC developers and operators in China, enabling the establishment of a portfolio of projects with overarching objective to construct environmentally sustainable, highly efficient, innovative, and recyclable data center clusters.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Gaw Capital Partners Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.



Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in commercial, hospitality, property development, logistics, IDC and Education. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, serviced apartments, hotels, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.



Gaw Capital has raised seven commingled funds targeting the APAC region since 2005. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia hospitality fund, a European hospitality fund, a Growth Equity Fund and it also provides services for credit investments and separate account direct investments globally.



Gaw Capital has raised equity of US$22.1 billion since 2005 and commanded assets of US$35.2 billion under management as of Q2 2023.

About Sinar Primera Sinar Primera Group is a property company that focuses on driving the new economy real estate industry forward by developing innovative, distinguished, sustainable, and leading products in terms of technology and service quality in this new economic era. Sinar Primera Group prioritizes and maximizes its growth opportunities by adopting technology and its extensive utilization as its foundation. Sinar Primera Group's primary portfolio includes eco-city townships, logistics solutions, and cutting-edge data center. For more information about Sinar Primera, please visit their website at .



