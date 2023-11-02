Uzbekistan, France Inaugurate Joint Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. The
presidents of Uzbekistan and France have announced the launch of
the Uzbek-French Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports.
The announcement was made during a meeting between the President
of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the French
Republic Emmanuel Macron in an expanded format with the
participation of official delegations of the two countries, which
included officials, heads of leading companies, and known figures
of French culture and science.
Moreover, the presidents announced the planned opening of the
office of the Business France agency in Tashkent.
Recognizing that frequent high-level meetings have contributed
to the multifaceted nature of Uzbek-French relations, it was agreed
to maintain robust political engagement, consistent parliamentary
and governmental dialogues, and continuous interactions between
foreign policy and economic departments.
Additionally, the establishment of the French Alliance branch in
Samarkand was received, and both sides pledged to expedite the
establishment of a collaborative Uzbek-French university.
The sides also exchanged views on issues on the international
agenda and continued cooperation in combating common challenges and
threats to security.
Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport,
energy, agriculture, digital, textile, and industrial sectors
expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business
potential during a visit of a French business delegation of nearly
40 companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan
Business Council of MEDEF International.
The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International
noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the
dynamic increase in bilateral relations between both countries. It
organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July 2022 and
organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in Paris last
November with around 200 participants during the official visit of
President Mirziyoyev to France.
