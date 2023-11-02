Uzbekistan, France Inaugurate Joint Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. The presidents of Uzbekistan and France have announced the launch of the Uzbek-French Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, which included officials, heads of leading companies, and known figures of French culture and science.

Moreover, the presidents announced the planned opening of the office of the Business France agency in Tashkent.

Recognizing that frequent high-level meetings have contributed to the multifaceted nature of Uzbek-French relations, it was agreed to maintain robust political engagement, consistent parliamentary and governmental dialogues, and continuous interactions between foreign policy and economic departments.

Additionally, the establishment of the French Alliance branch in Samarkand was received, and both sides pledged to expedite the establishment of a collaborative Uzbek-French university.

The sides also exchanged views on issues on the international agenda and continued cooperation in combating common challenges and threats to security.

Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport, energy, agriculture, digital, textile, and industrial sectors expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business potential during a visit of a French business delegation of nearly 40 companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International.

The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the dynamic increase in bilateral relations between both countries. It organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July 2022 and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in Paris last November with around 200 participants during the official visit of President Mirziyoyev to France.

