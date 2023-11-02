KP Caretaker Minister Offers Safety To Afghan Asylum Seekers

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Information Minister, Feroze Jamal Kakakhil, has extended a reassuring message to individuals facing life-threatening situations in their home countries. He stated that there is a law in place to safeguard such individuals, and they are welcome to reach out for protection.

Speaking on a private TV program, Feroze Jamal mentioned a recent cabinet decision not to disturb or deport anyone facing life-threatening or critical issues.

The minister emphasized that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should compile a list of individuals whose lives are at risk, to ensure that they will not be repatriated.

These remarks come in response to statements by the UNHCR spokesperson, Qaiser Afridi, during the program. Afridi expressed concerns about some Afghan nationals who returned in 2021, indicating that their lives and freedom might be endangered upon their return.

He appealed to the government to establish a system that would enable the management and registration of such individuals within Pakistan, particularly those seeking asylum and international protection.

According to government data, more than 600,000 individuals have entered Pakistan, with over half of them reaching out to UNHCR, seeking asylum and international protection.

It is noteworthy that the deadline for illegal foreign residents to depart Pakistan expired on November 1, with official sources stating that Afghan nationals residing illegally will be allowed to enter Afghanistan after registering at the Khyber Landi Kotal entry point camp. Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior reported that 140,322 illegal residents of Pakistan have returned to their home countries , all voluntarily.