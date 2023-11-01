Taurex's Remarkable Impact At Rankia Markets Experience In Latin America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurex, a prominent name in the world of trading and finance, made a significant mark at the Rankia Markets Experience event held in various Latin American countries. This event, hosted by Rankia, united financial experts, offering a valuable platform for networking and insights for investors.



Three events occurred on separate dates: Saturday, September 30 in Santiago de Chile, Tuesday, October 3 in Lima, and Thursday, October 5 in Mexico City.

Raúl Ramírez, Taurex LATAM's Team Leader, presented expert insights in trading and finance, while the Taurex team engaged with attendees from different countries, offering valuable market insights. Additionally, a prize wheel gave participants a chance to win $100 bonuses and exclusive merchandise.

Rankia Markets Experience Event Overview:

The event featured a lineup of high-value conferences and networking opportunities, covering topics such as financial markets, technical analysis, trading, and derivatives. It was accessible online, for people to enjoy it from the comfort of one's home, making it a convenient and valuable experience for all.

Taurex's participation in the Rankia Markets Experience event underscores its commitment to providing exceptional financial services and knowledge-sharing opportunities for investors in the Latin American region.

Jeffrey Navarro, Director of the Latam Region for Taurex, emphasized about this event: "In our second year of touring Latin America, we have successfully strengthened our relationships with clients and strategic partners once again. Additionally, we were excited to introduce our new image as Taurex and engage in a friendly discussion about the changes during the exciting launch of our new trading brand. Events like these provide us with the opportunity to continue expanding our presence in the region and to meet our traders in person."

For more information about Taurex, please visit the website

To learn more on social media you can visit:

About Taurex

Taurex is a leading financial services provider dedicated to empowering people to take charge of their financial decisions through trusted, cutting-edge tools and experiences, personalised support, and tailored education.

Disclaimer

Taurex is the trading name of Zenfinex Global Limited, Stochastic Africa SL Ltd, and Zenfinex Global LLC.

Zenfinex Global Limited is registered in the Republic of Seychelles with registration number: 8428731-1 and is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (license number SD092). Its registered office address is F20, 1st Floor, Eden Plaza, Eden Island, Seychelles.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Sign In





Taurex's Remarkable Impact at Rankia Markets Experience in Latin America Taurex, a prominent name in the world of trading and finance, made a significant mark at the Rankia ... Tags Forexbrokers IBs Forex fintech money investment finance trading fin Related Links