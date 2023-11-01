The Signature Scent Of Beautyworld Middle East 2023 Is Crowned

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Signature Scent at Beautyworld Middle East saw 15 international fragrance houses create their own interpretation of a signature scent for the region's largest international trade show.

Visitors tested the blends in a blind sampling using the latest technology from AirParfum and voted for the one that best captures the essence of the 2023 show. The winner, Golden Light by Jean-François Thizon, Perfumer at Parfex has been selected as the official scent for Beautyworld Middle East.

Dubai, UAE: After three days of voting by visitors at the 27th edition of Beautyworld Middle East – the region's largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing, Jean-François Thizon, Perfumer at Parfex has been revealed as the award winning 'Signature Scent' that best captures the essence of the show for his creation Golden Light.

As one of the most influential and visited trade shows in the world, the growth in the fragrance sector globally is recognised with unique exhibition features at Beautyworld Middle East 2023, which showcases the newest innovations and developments available alongside the recognition of sector experts.

Signature Scent saw 15 of the top international fragrance houses create their own interpretation of a signature scent for the international trade show. Visitors were able to test the competing blends in a blind sampling using the latest technology from AirParfum.

Beating off stiff competition from participating international houses CFF, Cosmo International Fragrances, CPL Aromas, Iberchem, EMSA, Eurofragrance, Luzi, Parfessence, Keva, IPRA, SFA Neroli, Parfex, Ravetllatt Aromatics, Golden Light by Jean-François Thizon, Perfumer at Parfex claimed the coveted award due to its remarkable ability to capture the very essence of the event, boasting captivating notes including top notes of mandarin and lily of the valley, middle ingredients including patchouli and musk plus bottom notes such as sandalwood and vanilla. Thizon was presented with his award by Benoit Vittet, Head of Perfumery at Jean Niel Sas, the winner of the 2022 edition of the competition.

Thizon said,“I am so proud to be honoured with the award of 'Signature Scent' for Beautyworld Middle East. This is my first perfumery award and I am very grateful for the recognition”. On his signature scent creation, he continued:“When I think of Dubai I think of Golden Light, and this is the definition of this fragrance. It illustrates what ' Golden Light' is to me in the Middle East, and that is the mixture of musk, amber and white flowers. I created a personal and intimate balance of the three of those scents, adding vanilla to make a delicious, long lasting fragrance”

Flyn Roberts, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organisers of Beautyworld Middle East 2023 said:“Fragrance is enjoying a current boom period globally as consumers rediscover niche scents and premium fragrance choices. International fragrance houses are at the heart of innovation and leading trends. Signature Scent puts their skills to the ultimate test – with the noses of the industry and the wider Beautyworld audience voting for their winner. Our fragrance categories are the fastest growing sectors at Beautyworld Middle East, and I am sure that this will continue into next year's edition with the help of such talented perfumers”

With the MENA fragrance market growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2023-2027) from McKinsey & Co recent analysis, and the UAE and KSA leading the market share followed by Qatar and Oman, global demand is also showing no slowdown this year. On the back of double-digit sales internationally, the global fragrance market value forecast is set to reach $100 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7% according to the report.

The fragrance sector of Beautyworld Middle East has been 25% larger than the 2022 edition, with Finished Fragrance sector exhibitors including UAE based brands such as Nabeel Perfumes, Swiss Arabian Perfumes, Rasasi, Armaf, My Perfumes, Afnan Perfumes, Ajmal Perfumes, and Al Haramain Perfumes. International brands represented include Desire Fragrances from Italy, Surrati Perfumes from Saudi Arabia and Atyab Al Marshoud from Kuwait.

Europe was well represented in the Fragrance Compounds category with participation from Symrise (Germany), CPL Aromas (UK), Mane (France), Moellhausen (Italy), Iberchem (Spain), Seluz (Turkey), Firmenich and Givaudan, (Switzerland) among many others.

Beautyworld Middle East 2023 also featured Quintessence – the art of perfume, an exclusive platform devoted to niche fragrance, with the 2023 edition the largest yet. Some of the world's most unique brands and creators have showcased their creations in this bespoke and luxurious environment.

