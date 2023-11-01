DPRK Delivers Million Artillery Shells To Russia - South Korean Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea has sent more than a million artillery rounds to Russia to be potentially used in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by South Korea's National Intelligence Service at a closed briefing with the country's lawmakers, Ukrinform reports referring to Yonhap .

The NIS said that the North is believed to have provided Russia with more than 1 million artillery rounds and other weapons in about 10 shipments since early August in order to help Moscow with the war in Ukraine.

The amount of artillery rounds is enough for Russia to use for two months, it said.

Northsending Russia shells, artillery - media

The NIS also obtained intelligence that North Korea sent a delegation of multiple rocket launcher experts to Russia around mid-October, according to to Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party.

In addition, Yoo said that in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the agency was able to freeze in February and June $3.45 million worth of virtual assets stolen by North Korea.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German mass media wrote that North Korea was transferring artillery rounds and systems to Russia, albeit obsolete ones.

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin.

After talks with Kim, Putin said that Russia and North Korea have certain prospects in the field of military-technical cooperation.

The British Ministry of Defense warned that North Korea could become one of the most important suppliers of weapons to Russia, along with Iran and Belarus.