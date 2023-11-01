Operation Surprise 2023: The Home Depot Foundation Is Bringing It Home For Veterans

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses. The Home Depot Foundation's annual Operation Surprise initiative aims to provide life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation's veterans.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, Team Depot will complete hundreds of service projects in honor of Veterans Day. This includes repairing and improving veteran homes across the nation to make them more accessible, more affordable and more livable for the long run.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested $475 million in veteran causes and helped renovate and enhance more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities. The goal is to ensure more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs. Follow #OperationSurprise on social to see how we're bringing it home for veterans and learn more at HomeDepotFoundation .

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.