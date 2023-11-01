Ooni's Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured
on OprahDaily
EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Ooni Pizza Ovens
announced today that the Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
is included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list , featured on OprahDaily and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.
Continue Reading
Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: . The Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
will be available for purchase at ooni , and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon/oprah , as well as via the Amazon shopping app
for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.
As Oprah says on OprahDaily , "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country."
"Since launching the Volt 12 in March this year, we've seen a phenomenal response from the world's home pizza makers," said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder & Co-CEO at Ooni. "We are absolutely thrilled to be selected to the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list alongside other innovative businesses. Ooni is built on a passion for bringing people together through exceptional food experiences and we are excited to bring that to even more people through this prestigious listing."
Ooni's Volt 12 Indoor & Outdoor Electric Pizza Oven is capable of reaching 850 °F in just 20 minutes and offers time and balance control, allowing users to cook a wide range of pizza styles, including classic Neapolitan, deep dish Detroit–style and authentic New York-style pizza. With a triple-paned borosilicate glass door, weather-resistant powder-coated carbon steel shell, and intuitive user interface, the Volt 12 is an accessible innovation that enables world-class pizza.
Twelve lucky readers will have the chance
to win all 112 items
on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( ) which runs from
November 10 through November 21.
The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.
About Ooni
Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds. They are ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and are capable of reaching up to 950 °F - twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza.
In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive range of accessories and a carefully curated grocery range, all available on Ooni.
Ooni is a family-run, values-lead organization driven by passion, innovation, kindness, rigor, and ambition, with an overarching belief that everyone deserves great pizza. It is BCorpTM certified, joining a highly selective group of companies verified to meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
Ooni is also committed to investing 1% of its annual turnover to support social and environmental causes.
To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni .
SOURCE Ooni Pizza Ovens
MENAFN01112023003732001241ID1107352972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.