Everything Ready For The Sustainable Gastronomic Congress Costa Rica 2023

The Costa Rica Sustainable Gastronomic Congress will be held this year at the El Mangroove Hotel, on November 3 and 4, with a strong program of professional conferences by international guest chefs, some of whom are Michelin, and will also offer a charity dinner and a gala dinner. .

The event is prepared by Enjoy Hotels, and will begin on Friday, November 3, with five conferences, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. The program will begin with the welcome by the host culinary director of Enjoy Hotels Randy Siles, and the talk by Michelin chef Israel Ramos from Andalusia, from the Mantua restaurant, he will talk about local cuisine Km0, and the importance of wines and sherry vinegar in the kitchen, later the Michelin chef Ramses González from Madrid, from the Cancook restaurant, will develop the theme: environmental respect and ecological cuisine.



The chef from Japan, Mitsu Taka Kawata, comes from Barcelona to talk about the knowledge of a specific geographical area, with its customs and traditional ways of being in the kitchen.

Michelin chef Benito Gómez from the Bardal restaurant in Málaga will develop the theme: Food sovereignty, promoting the development of sustainable community food systems in order to enhance food sovereignty.



Chef Randy Siles, also president of America Les Toques Blanches, will speak about social transformation and integration with the community: the empowerment of future generations.

While Carlos Coriano, vice president of marketing at Andria Mitsakos Public Relations, will develop the generation Z theme: Sustainable and healthy gastronomy.

Afterwards there will be a closing discussion.

At the beginning of the night there will be a cocktail followed by a 5-course dinner with pairings, to benefit the Sonrisas foundation, at the Makoko restaurant with live music will be headed by Enjoy Hotels chefs Sebastián Varona and Isaac Madrigal, DoméricoVernola and Gabriel Zamora.



On November 4, starting at 6:00 pm, the Gala dinner will be held, with live music, it will be 10 courses with pairings at the Malu restaurant, by the chefs invited to the gastronomic congress.

