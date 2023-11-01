Khajuraho to Orchha: 7 historical places in Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Khajuraho to Orchha are 7 historical places in Madhya Pradesh, each offering a unique glimpse into the state's rich heritage, including the erotic temples of Khajuraho and the grand forts of Gwalior

Khajuraho to Orchha are 7 historical places in Madhya Pradesh, each offering a unique glimpse into the state's heritage, the temples of Khajuraho and the grand forts of Gwalior

Khajuraho is famous for its stunning group of temples built by the Chandela dynasty. These temples are known for their intricate erotic sculptures and exceptional beauty

Gwalior Fort is one of India's largest and well-preserved forts. It has a rich history dating back to the 8th century and has been the center of many historical events and battles

Bhojpur is known for the Bhojeshwar Temple, an unfinished Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The site also has a colossal monolithic Shiva lingam

Ujjain is one of the seven sacred cities in Hinduism and has a rich historical and religious heritage. The city is known for the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

Sanchi is home to a complex of Buddhist stupas, monasteries, and temples, dating back to the 3rd century BCE. The Great Stupa at Sanchi is one of the oldest stone structures

Mandu, also known as Mandavgarh, is a historical city with a wealth of architectural marvels. It features palaces, forts, and step wells

Orchha is a historic town known for its palaces and temples, including the Jahangir Mahal, Raj Mahal, and Chaturbhuj Temple. It was the capital of the Bundela Rajput kings