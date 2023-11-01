Russians Attack Kremenchuk Oil Refinery With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Poltava region with drones overnight, hitting an oil refinery in Kremenchuk.

Poltava region governor Filip Pronin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy launched repeated UAV attacks on the Poltava region. The air raid alert lasted for more than four hours. Unfortunately, the oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit," he said.

Pronin clarified that the attack had caused a fire at the enterprise, which has already been extinguished by rescuers.

"The situation is under control. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. Information about destruction is being ascertained. The enterprise is not operating. All concerned services are at the scene," he said.

Pronin added that Ukrainian defenders had shot down part of the enemy drones.