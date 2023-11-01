Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's Attractive Staycation Offer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Enjoy a new leisure experience at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka with family during weekends as the hotel offers its Urban Oasis Unwinds staycation package.

The hotel is offering the attractive weekend staycation package every Thurs-day, Friday and Saturday at BDT 12,999 (all-inclusive).

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's exclusive weekend staycation package features: stay in deluxe room, complimentary buffet breakfast, lunch or dinner for couple, 25 per cent discount on all pastry and bakery takeaway, 20 per cent discount on all massage services, 30 per cent discount on Savvy, flexible check-in and check-out times, access to Pacific Fitness and swimming pool, complimentary fruit basket and complimentary Wi-Fi.