Many Eurasian Nations To Gain From Middle Corridor's Growth - Swiss Ambassador (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Many countries in Eurasia will benefit from the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Ambassador of Switzerland to Kazakhstan Salman Bal told Trend in an exclusive interview.

Trade between Switzerland and Kazakhstan

The dynamics in the trade relations between Switzerland and Kazakhstan are good, and the trend is positive.

In 2022, Switzerland's exports to Kazakhstan reached 357 million Swiss francs. The main share of the exports were pharmaceuticals (65 percent), followed by watches and precision instruments (19 percent) and machines (6 percent).

In the first 8 months of 2023, we noticed an increase of 6 percent in Swiss exports to Kazakhstan.

Switzerland's imports from Kazakhstan reached 344 million Swiss francs in 2022 and consisted mainly of energy sources (excluding gold trade).

Swiss support for Kazakhstan's energy sector, including green energy

Switzerland attracts many international commodities trading firms, although it is not a major player in the oil and gas business. Nonetheless, numerous Swiss companies specialize in specific areas, such as laboratory equipment for analysis and measurement equipment for oil and gas operations.

Swiss innovations and know-how, in particular, can be applied in the petrochemical and chemical industries.

Switzerland fully supports Kazakhstan's efforts to increase and grow its renewable energy capacity.

The Republic of Kazakhstan Member of the Swiss constituency group of the WB/IMF and at GEF, the Global Environment Facility. Within these organizations, but also within other multilateral entities, green energy cooperation is high on the agenda.

All in all, the green energy sector is a field in which the Swiss government and Swiss companies are very active.

Benefits of the Middle Corridor and Transport Cooperation

Since becoming independent, the Republic of Kazakhstan has made enormous investments to reconstruct and develop its local rail and road networks. More than 2,500 km of new railway lines were constructed in the last 30 years, which is an impressive achievement!

At a very early stage, Kazakhstan recognized its potential as a transit country, for example, with endeavors such as the Western China-Western Europe and Nurly Zhol projects.

Switzerland is similar to Kazakhstan in the sense that both are landlocked countries and natural“transportation hubs” on their continents.

The crossing route over the St. Gotthard linking Northern and Southern Europe, for example, was crucial for Switzerland's development. And this question is still significant today: some of the longest tunnels in the world were built in Switzerland to improve European transport routes and to connect Switzerland with the world.

Most of our country's history revolves around the fact that it connects Europe on both the north-south and west-east axes, a fact that we keep in mind by continuously developing our road and rail network.

In an analogous way, it is certain that many countries in Eurasia will benefit from the development of the Middle Corridor.

Attracting Swiss companies to the Kazakh market

Switzerland's businesses operate in a wide range of industries. We see significant promise in a variety of areas. It is critical to describe the Kazakh market and its unique opportunities for the Swiss private sector.

The majority of Swiss companies are small and medium-sized enterprises; although being world leaders in their respective sectors of operation, they frequently lack the means to assess the prospects of distant new markets.

This is where our Embassy comes in: our duty is to assist Swiss companies in understanding the nuances of the Kazakh economy.