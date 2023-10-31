President Awards 127 Ukrainian Defenders, 58 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 127 soldiers with state awards, including 58 posthumously.

The corresponding decree. No.719/2023, was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted in the document that the awards were given "for personal courage shown in the defense of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, selfless performance of military duty."

The defenders were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and the Order for Courage, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "Defender of the Fatherland."

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented awards to military personnel who changed the situation in the Black Sea in Ukraine's and the world's favor.