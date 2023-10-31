Swiss Vending Machines To Accept Cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In order to be able to pay with Bitcoin & Co, the first smart machines have now been equipped with the Solana Pay payment infrastructure, Selecta announced on Tuesday.

You can already try out the first machines at the Solana Breakpoint conference, which is taking place in Amsterdam for blockchain and technology enthusiasts until November 3.

When asked by AWP, Selecta was unable to say exactly when the first crypto-enabled machine would actually be installed. It also depends on how the new payment method is received and accepted by potential buyers, said a spokeswoman.

“Our goal is to reach the next level for the consumer shopping experience,” explains Roland Ludwig, operational and technical director of Selecta. The introduction of cryptocurrencies as a payment option opens up a new dimension for shopping.

Buyers could use an NFC-enabled device such as a smartphone or smartwatch for the payment process, and Solana Pay wristbands would also be issued during the conference.