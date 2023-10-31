India-Bangladesh Gives 12-Hour Window Time For Border Trade

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 31 (KNN) India and Bangladesh customs officials have extended time for border trade via Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district by two hours in the morning.

From now, exporters and importers of both countries get a 12-hour window from 6am to 6pm.

The decision was made at a high-level meeting held in Changrabandha on Monday between senior Customs officials of India and Bangladesh, and senior officials of the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh.

A number of officials from Bangladesh including Abdul Alim, a deputy commissioner of Bangladesh Customs, Abdul Latif, the superintendent of Customs posted in Burumari as well as the officials of the BSF and the BGB were present at the meeting.

The transit route, through which goods from India and Bhutan are sent to Bangladesh by road and vice-versa, connects Burimari on the other side of the border in Bangladesh.

"So far, the movement of trucks through the border was allowed from 8am to 6pm. In today's (Monday's) meeting, it has been decided that trucks can cross the border on both sides from 6am to 6pm. The decision, we feel, will boost bilateral trade among the countries through this border," said Nima Lhamu Sherpa, the assistant commissioner of Customs posted in Changrabandha.

Every day, around 300 trucks from India carry various goods to Bangladesh using this route. Also, another 100 trucks from Bangladesh use the same route to bring goods to India.

(KNN Bureau)