INJAZ Bahrain and Reboot Coding Institute Collaborate to Empower Students with Digital Skills

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Manama, Bahrain – 31 October 2023: INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organization and a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JA), and Reboot Coding Institute W.L.L. have signed a joint agreement to bring comprehensive coding education to the Kingdom of Bahrain's primary and intermediate level students. The signing ceremony took place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Reboot's premises.



The program encourages creative expression and iterative design, emphasizing logical thinking, algorithmic reasoning, and computational thinking – skills that are essential not only in game development but also in various fields beyond.



The learning outcomes for students participating in the Reboot-INJAZ Bahrain collaboration program are comprehensive, covering a wide range of essential skills. Students will gain proficiency in fundamental coding concepts, develop problem-solving skills, and create interactive games, all while enhancing their presentation, communication, collaboration, and teamwork skills.



Commenting on the partnership, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson at INJAZ Bahrain said,"We are delighted to join forces with Reboot in enhancing the skills of our students across various domains. This partnership strongly underscores our dedication to preparing the next generation with the knowledge and competencies needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-centric world.”



Yanal Jallad, Managing Director at Reboot commented, “we designed this program to be fun and engaging for primary and intermediate student levels in order to encourage their interest in Tech and consider such a career path in the future. To this end, we believe INJAZ Bahrain to be the perfect partner to achieve this goal and contribute towards Bahrain’s tech ecosystem.”



This collaboration aligns with INJAZ Bahrain’s commitment to equipping the next generation with the skills necessary to excel in their careers. The program's implementation is scheduled from October 2023 to December 2023, with an exciting hackathon event set to take place in February 2024.





