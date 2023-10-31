Azerbaijan's Intent To Remedy Mine-Affected Animals Commendable - Wild Animal Initiative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The intention to
help animals affected by landmines is commendable, Communications
Director at the Wild Animal Initiative Cat Kerr said, Trend reports.
She made the remark in a response letter to the appeal of the
Center for Biological Diversity public association of Azerbaijan in
connection with animals who suffered from mine explosions in the
country's liberated territories.
"This represents an important issue that needs to be resolved,"
Kerr added.
Previously, the Center for Biological Diversity appealed to
world organizations for the protection of animals that suffer from
mine explosions in the liberated territories.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107346186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.