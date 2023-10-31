               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Intent To Remedy Mine-Affected Animals Commendable - Wild Animal Initiative


10/31/2023 9:08:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The intention to help animals affected by landmines is commendable, Communications Director at the Wild Animal Initiative Cat Kerr said, Trend reports.

She made the remark in a response letter to the appeal of the Center for Biological Diversity public association of Azerbaijan in connection with animals who suffered from mine explosions in the country's liberated territories.

"This represents an important issue that needs to be resolved," Kerr added.

Previously, the Center for Biological Diversity appealed to world organizations for the protection of animals that suffer from mine explosions in the liberated territories.

